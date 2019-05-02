Elray Bartney Sr. was born to the union of Zeno and Delia M. Bartney on Nov 7, 1935, in Vacherie Louisiana. After high school he enlisted and served in the United States Navy. Elray was married to Joyce Scie and to their union were born 7 children. Elray is survived by his children Renee B. Gray, Daryle (Kim) Bartney, Treva (Anthony) Cola, Elray (Tayisa) Bartney II, Monique (Melvin) Knox and Darnell Bartney, and 18 grandchildren. Elray was also blessed with many great grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Zeno and Delia Bartney, his son Elray Jr., his sister Pearl Watson and his brother Lowray Bartney. Elray was a proud Navy veteran, who supported the American Legion and was one of the best dressed veterans in the organization. Services and burial are private and for immediate family only. Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 3, 2019