Elsie Anna Beattie-Johnson, affectionately called "Willie," was born on November 24, 1928 to the late Benjamin Junius Beattie Sr. & Irma P. Dugas in New Orleans, Louisiana. She grew up in New Orleans and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. She was a dedicated pre-school teacher at Early Learning Center and Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans. She is survived by her three children; Leonard Johnson II, Terry Johnson, and Delinda T. Johnson (Frank), but was a mother figure to many children in the city. Survived by siblings: Welton Beattie, Marion B. Hall, Hazel B. Thomas, and Helen B. Vanburen; Grandchildren: Leonard Johnson III (Inez), Roderick Baptiste Jr. (Hannah), Toya L. Baptiste, Sean Johnson, Shae Brooks-Johnson (Candace), Tracie Johnson-Herron (Darrel Sr.), Kendrick Maurice, Catina Landry (Rashaad Thornton Sr.); 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Junius Beattie Sr. & Irma Pete Dugas; sSon Terry Johnson; Sisters: Ceola & Mary Beattie' Brothers: Junius Jr. & John Beattie. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, February 28, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2916 Paris Ave., NOLA 70119. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave. NOLA 70122. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
