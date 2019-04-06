Elsie Blazio Deffes, at the young age of 99 passed away on April 2, 2019. She was a resident of Riverbend Nursing Home, Belle Chasse, LA. Elsie is survived by her daughter, Jeannette Bowley, son-in-law Joey Bowley, Chuck Deffes, daughter-in-law Chris Deffes and son Nickey Guidry. She is now with her family in heaven, her husband August "Geese" Deffes, her son Terry Guidry and his wife Angele, her two daughters Jennifer and Jocelynn Deffes and her granddaughter Jessica Prater. She was born in Grand Isle, LA to Maxine and Ermine Blazio. She was the first born of three siblings, Clamsey, Alvar and Sylvia. She married Samson Guidry and had two boys, Terry and Nickey. When her husband died at an early age, she moved to New Orleans and married August "Geese" Deffes and had four more children, Chuck, Jennifer, Jeannette and Jocelynn. She was a resident of St. Bernard Parish for most of her adult life. Elsie worked at Tasso Candy Factory, The Jung Hotel and St. Bernard Bank. She had a long, healthy and prosperous life which included grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her hard work, love, devotion and care for all those she loved will always be an inspiration to us all. Elsie will be truly missed but never forgotten. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Visitation from 10:00am until Mass time at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place immediately after Mass at 1:30 at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary