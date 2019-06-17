Elsie Brupbacher Martinez died Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019 of heart complications. She was 91 years old (born 7/15/1927). She was a native New Orleanian with a deep love of her city. She was predeceased by her parents Benjamin Simon Brupbacher, Sr. and Geraldine Veronica Garland, and her siblings Ben Brupbacher, Jr. and Helen B. Callaghan, her son Michael J. Martinez and her husband of 53 years, John L. Martinez. She is survived by her brother, Daniel J. Brupbacher of Pensacola, FL (wife Alice), her daughter Maria M. McDougal and son-in-law Luther McDougal. She is also survived by her four granddaughters Katie M. Constantin, Elizabeth, Lauren and Annie McDougal, a brother-in-law Ben A. Martinez, Jr., and sisters-in-law Lois W. Brupbacher, Lolita M. Wegmann and Gloria S. Martinez. Elsie was an extraordinary person with an immense zeal for life, always up for an adventure. She excelled academically. She was valedictorian of her McDonogh High School class and received a full scholarship to Newcomb College. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa honor society. She became a newspaper reporter for the Daily States, a local afternoon newspaper, a career she loved and talked about throughout her life. She chose to quit her job to care for her parents, marry and raise her two children. She continued to write, publishing many articles about her world travels over the years. She also co-wrote two books: Uptown Downtown Growing up in New Orleans and Henriette Delille: Rebellious Saint. Other interests were reading, gardening and playing tennis. She was a member of the Tulane University Women's Association and a long-time board member of The Catholic Book Store. She volunteered at many other organizations over her long happy life. She was an extremely devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother (her grandchildren were the joy of her life). She was a person of deep faith and spirituality. She radiated love. She had many, many friends because of her warmth and interest in others. She lived her life to the fullest, even over the last ten years with Alzheimer's Disease. For the past four years she lived at Poydras Home where she was surrounded by old friends and new, and very loving caregivers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Catholic Book Store or a . A mass celebrating her life is planned for Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 am at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10am. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary