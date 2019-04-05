On Friday, March 29, 2019, Elton J. "Jock" LeBlanc, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 88. Jock was born March 25, 1931 in New Orleans, LA to the late Joseph and Agnus B. LeBlanc. He was the loving husband of Patricia LeBorde LeBlanc for 46 wonderful years. He was the beloved brother of Shirley Janet (the late Charlie), Father of David (Carolyn), Paula Heffron (the late Rodney), Edward (the late Michelle), and proceeded in death by his son, Robert J. LeBlanc. He leaves behind six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jock was a father figure to John D. Sherlock who was his beloved other "son." He was the brother-in-law of Allen J. LaBorde (Angela). Jock will be missed by many other dear relatives and friends. Jock was in the service during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He opened Chalmette Electric in 1960 followed by Leblanc Electric. He was a member of the St. Bernard Parish Kiwanis Club and a founding board member of the St. Bernard Parish Port where he was a member for thirty-seven years. Jock served as President seven times during his tenure. Jock was a devout and dedicated Catholic and parishioner of Lady of Lourdes Church in Violet. He will be remembered by those he leaves behind as a beloved father, brother, and dear friend who put everyone else's needs before his own. Public services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Violet, on Tuesday, April 9th between 9:30-1:30-Mass to follow. Private burial at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary