Elve' Louise Newman Ireland, beloved wife of the late Dr. Edward J. Ireland, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 29, 2019. Louise was born on September 18, 1920 in Independence, LA and was the daughter of the late Dr. William Thomas Newman and Elve' Dolhonde Newman. She was preceded in death by her brothers Dr. Leonce Newman and Emile Joseph Newman, son Thomas Newman Ireland, son-in law Alexandre F. LeDoux Jr. and daughter-in-law Linda Willis Ireland. She is survived by her son, Dr. Edward Joseph Ireland Jr. (Takako "Joanna") and her daughter, Dr. Elma Ireland LeDoux of New Orleans. Louise was also "Mutti" to seven grandchildren: Jennifer Ireland Grace, William Nicholas Ireland, Katherine Ireland Klick, Kathleen LeDoux Kailas, Patricia LeDoux, Benjamin Ireland, and Colleen LeDoux, as well as four great-grandchildren and two more on the way. Louise graduated as valedictorian of Independence High School; while there she was a state-ranked tennis player and avid writer. Upon graduation, she was admitted to Loyola College of Pharmacy and graduated in 1943. She was a member of Kappa Epsilon pharmaceutical society. In 1945, she married Dr. Edward Joseph Ireland who subsequently served as Dean of the College of Pharmacy at Loyola. After his death in 1972, Louise employed her pharmaceutical skills as a chemistry laboratory instructor at Ursuline Academy until her retirement in 2000. She also served as a science enrichment volunteer for Ursuline Academy elementary school where she exposed the children to the miracle of life by incubating chicken eggs in the classroom for two generations of Ursuline students. At her retirement, Louise was recognized by being named an honorary alumna of Ursuline Academy. Louise had a close bond with nature and the outdoors, and she instilled in her children the importance of kindness, patience, and a respect for all living things. She expressed a devotion to Our Lady of Prompt Succor and felt deeply connected to the Shrine on the campus of Ursuline Academy. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Bethany Hamlet who lovingly assisted in our mother's care at home for the past two years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial that will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Wednesday, April 3 at noon, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ursuline Academy Scholarship Fund, 2635 State Street or the National Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 2701 State Street, New Orleans, LA 70118. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary