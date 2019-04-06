|
Elvin F. Munster Sr., age 87, eldest son of Elvin Eugene Munster and Frances Jacob Munster died peacefully on April 1, 2019 at West Jefferson Hospital. Husband of Doris Edler Munster for 66 yrs. Brother of Edmund Munster and the late Edward (Emile) Munster. Father of Elvin F. Munster Jr., (Cheryl) and Kathleen Palmisano, (Lewar). Grandfather of Jared E. Munster (Brandon), Alex M. Munster, Amber N. Munster, Angelique Mann (Victor) and Bryan Palmisano (Angela). Great-grandfather to Alyvia Palmisano. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict, holding the rank of Supply Sergeant. After his discharge he returned home and went to work for the Missouri Pacific Railroad where he remained employed until his retirement at age of 62. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 267. As per Elvin's wishes there will be no wake or funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019