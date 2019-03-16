Elvin J. Burghardt Jr. "E.J." passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Rogers Burghardt. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Hilda Burghartd and his son Elvin J. Burghardt III. He is also survived by two daughters; Donna Scheuermann and Debra Ferrara, his grandchildren; Brandy Roberts (Justin), Jessica Fountain (Michael), Kerri Egle (Sean), Megan L'Herisse, Brittany Ferrara and Tiffany Ferrara and his great-grandchildren; Alicia, Emily, Chloe, Jaelyn, Kaleb, Kaitlynn, Jakob, Gabriel, Christopher, Michael, Lucas, Hailey, Jordan, Sean, Mikayla and Meredith. E.J. was a native of New Orleans and a longtime resident of Metairie, LA. He graduated from Cor Jesu High School (Brother Martin) in 1959 and went on to attend UNO for two years. He was an active parishioner at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6500 Kawanee Ave. Metairie, La 70003, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 12 Noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM until service time. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary