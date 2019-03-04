|
|
Elvy Hughes Geiger passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 98. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Joseph Geiger, Sr.; three children, Joann Windstein, Charles Joseph Geiger, Jr., and Randolph "Randy" Geiger; and numerous brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Gregory A. Geiger; four siblings; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elvy was a longtime employee of K&B Drugstore. She was a sweet, hard-working, devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019