Elwanda Lee Piskorik

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwanda Lee Piskorik.

Elwanda Lee Piskorik entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of 67 years of Andrew "Andy" Piskorik. Cherished mother of Pamela A. White (Charles) and Mary P. Cullum (John). Devoted grandmother of Tamara Ogren (Matthew), Tiara Brauer (Jeff) and Tessica Holechek (Stephen). Loving great grandmother of Talia Ogren, Silas Ogren, Eden Ogren, Teo Ogren, Kefy Ogren, Ameleah Brauer, Davis Brauer, Micah Holechek, and Elanora Holechek. An avid painter and singer, Elwanda was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also an active member of DeGaulle Drive Church of Christ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 4:00 PM from the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment to follow on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Funeral Home
Mothe Funeral Home Marrero
7040 Lapalco Blvd.
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 348-2010
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Marrero, LA   (504) 348-2010
funeral home direction icon