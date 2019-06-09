Emanuel John Tiliakos passed away on May 30, 2019 peacefully at his residence with his son by his side. He was born on November 24, 1931 in Gainesville, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Joycelyn F. Tiliakos. Father of Audrey T. Gary (Brian) and Paul Tiliakos. Grandfather of Andrew, Jason (Anjelle), Ellyn (Chris) and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Liakada. Brother of Alex (Connie). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Emanuel served in the United States Navy on the USS Midway during the Korean War. He was a veteran in the insurance industry and worked for companies such as USF&G and Marine Insurance Company. He also worked for K&B Drugstores in their corporate office. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 11 am until 1 pm at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans. To leave condolences online and sign the guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 9 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary