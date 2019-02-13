Emanuel Mathieu Barnes, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of eighty-eight. Devoted father of Darrin A. Barnes, Sr., Toshika M. Barnes, Toya Barnes-Teamer, Tanya Barnes-Barrington, Derrick Barnes and the late Emanuel M. Barnes, Jr. Loving husband of Dolores R. Barnes for fifty years. Father-in-law of Alvin L. Barrington and Roderic F. Teamer, Sr. Grandfather of Emanuel, III., Louis and Eric Barnes; Katrina Lewis, Trenise and Darrin Barnes, Jr., Ulysses, III. and Tomika Handy, the late Darrell Smith, Tai, Tia and Roderic Teamer, Jr., Charles,III, Tyler and Chase Bell. Brother of Byron, Beverly, and Joy Barnes as well as Agatha Hawkins. Also the late Robino, Jr., Rudolph, Robert, Charles, Wendell, Waldo and Lloyd Barnes as well as Jacqueline Evans. Son of the late Robino J. Barnes, Sr. and the late Katherine Williams Barnes. He is also survived by thirty-nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends of the Family also Priest and Parishioners of St. David and St. Maria Goretti Catholic Churches. Employees of American Manufacturing, Blue Plate Foods, New Orleans Public Health Hospital, Rudy Barnes Construction, Booker T. Washington, HS., Orleans Parish Criminal Sheriff's Office, Next Generation Security, Inc., Children's Hospital, Tulane Hospital, Ochsner Hospital, SMG New Orleans, Loyola University, University of New Orleans, Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Dillard University, HCM Strategists, LLC, St. Mary's Academy, Liberty Bank and U.S. Postal Service are invited to attend a mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd., New Orleans East on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation to begin at 8:00 am. Recitation of the Rosary at 9:00 am. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave. Arrangements by D.W Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.Rhodesfuneral.com to sign guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary