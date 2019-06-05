Emelda (Betty) Learson Brown, 75, entered in the presence of our Lord and Savior on Friday, May 24, 2019, after braving a battle with a long illness. Her firm faith in God and loving husband supported her in her struggle and, ultimately, she quietly slipped away to God's dwelling place. Emelda was born on January 25, 1944 to the late Helen Tucker Rankin and the late Manson Miller of New Orleans, LA. God decided that He needed a beautiful flower to add to His garden, so on May 24, 2019 at the hour of 4:30pm, He called her home where the sweet fragrance of her flower could be enjoyed by Heaven's Hosts. Emelda was baptized early in life. Later in life she joined the New Hope Baptist Church of Natalbany, LA under the leadership of Rev. Daniel Crosby. She served faithfully in many different capacities, such as a member of the food service ministry, as an usher, and she spoke for Annual Women's Day Celebration. Emelda attended church regularly, until her health began to fail. Even when she was not feeling well, her friend would drive her from New Orleans to Natalbany, LA. She went under watch care at the Epiphany Missionary Baptist Church to continue her walk with the Lord. Emelda was an entrepreneur. She owned her own businesses that included a barber shop and eatery. She graduated from Walter L. Cohen Senior High School in New Orleans, LA. She was a graduate of Kathy Barber and Beauty School and completed continuing education training at Louisiana State University as an instructor in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a member of the Krewe of Pontchartrain Carnival Club for over 30 years, where she held the position of float lieutenant. She leaves with many wonderful memories, the love of her life and devoted husband of 42 years, Yancy Brown III; her son, Dennis (Nicole) Learson; five stepsons; granddaughter, Jaia Learson; niece, Natasha Sexton; nephew, Ricky Sexton of Seattle, Washington; best friends, Alnetta Baker, Virginia Joseph and Antoinette Goudeau. Also survived by several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her mother Helen Tucker Rankins, father Manson Miller, and sister Gloria Sexton. Family and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Epiphany Baptist Church, 5200 Cannes St., New Orleans, LA 70129. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Daniel Crosby Th.D., Officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary