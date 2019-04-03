The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
For more information about
Emelda Crawford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emelda Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emelda Crawford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emelda Crawford Obituary
Emelda Crawford lost her battle with diabetes on March 28, 2019 at West Jefferson Hospital. She was 83 years old. Emelda was a faithful member of LaHarpe Street United Methodist Church. Independent and strong-willed, Emelda refused to let her struggles with complications related to diabetes and a stroke temper her love for life. Her two favorite passions were traveling and bringing to people who were sick and shut-in pots of her famous gumbo. Emelda lived in Houston, TX for a few years after Hurricane Katrina but yearned to come home to New Orleans. Diabetes claimed a leg in 2015. Emelda is survived by her son, Clarence, her granddaughter Tracie, seven grandchildren, her sister Melvina, and a host of caring nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now