Emelda Crawford lost her battle with diabetes on March 28, 2019 at West Jefferson Hospital. She was 83 years old. Emelda was a faithful member of LaHarpe Street United Methodist Church. Independent and strong-willed, Emelda refused to let her struggles with complications related to diabetes and a stroke temper her love for life. Her two favorite passions were traveling and bringing to people who were sick and shut-in pots of her famous gumbo. Emelda lived in Houston, TX for a few years after Hurricane Katrina but yearned to come home to New Orleans. Diabetes claimed a leg in 2015. Emelda is survived by her son, Clarence, her granddaughter Tracie, seven grandchildren, her sister Melvina, and a host of caring nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Private Burial.