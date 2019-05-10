Emelda G. Tankersley passed away at the age of 94 at the home of her son after a long illness. She was born in New Orleans and was the daughter of John J. Gallagher of County Dongegal, Ireland and Veronica McMahon Gallagher. Emelda was very proud to be a first generation American and born to a father who immigrated to this country for a better life. This paved the way for her lifetime desire for social justice for all. She was the loving and devoted wife of the deceased, Ralph S. Tankersley. They had a beautiful marriage that lasted just short of 70 years. She is survived by her loving son, Ralph Jr. (Rose) and her loving daughter, Dale Lassigne (Arthur). She also is survived by her grandchildren, Kevin Tankersley, Ralph Tankersley III, Lesley Santos and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Ashlee Santos. She was also the mother of Gene J. Tankersley who passed away due to HIV AIDS. After Gene's death, she joined PFLAG and became an activist in the gay community. She participated in the March on Washington, and represented Louisiana lobbying with the organization, Mother's voices, for the continuation of the Ryan White Act. Mrs. Tankersley was a part of a PFLAG panel that spoke to groups of social workers, Tulane and LSU medical students, church groups, high schools and the Jesuits to try to bring more understanding and a change of attitude towards the gay community in the height of the AIDS epidemic. She leaves behind many beloved friends. And her friends are left with cherished memories of a strong woman who was a role model to many. Emelda was so grateful to St. Tammany Hospice for their loving care. Dee, Lisa, Ada and Dr. Delcham were like a family to her. In honor of Emelda's life please share kindness and love, be patient with others and forgive those who have hurt you. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019