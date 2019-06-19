Emelda Pierre Charles entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Gretna, LA at the age of 82. She was the first born to her late parents, William R. Pierre, Sr. and Anita Batiste Pierre. She was raised on the bayou in Lacombe, LA and moved to Gretna, LA after she married. Emelda retired from Charity Hospital after 30 years of service. After retirement, she spent most of her time devoted to selling her favorite product, AVON, and she did that quite well for almost 40 years. She was also a community volunteer helping to serve the needy. Emelda was a devoted and die hard Saints Fan and a 30 year season ticket holder, never missing a game and she was forever grateful to see them win a Super Bowl. WHO DAT! Emelda loved life and always enjoyed the Holidays. She loved to entertain family and friends with her great cooking and bringing joy to all that came to her home. She loved a good time. Emelda will be best remembered as a great matriarch to her family. She was devoted to her family with a giving heart and always willing to help those reach success in life. She was a leader that led by example and she always stressed that 'hard work does pay off'. She will be greatly missed. Emelda is survived by her son, Dwayne Joseph Charles (Anita); stepsons, Morris Charles, Jr. (Sharon), Adrian Charles (Mina), Marvin Charles and Dion Bryant. She is also survived by her devoted niece and live-in caretaker, Althea M. Ducre; along with a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Anthony Michael Charles; sisters, Patricia E. Pierre and Olivia P. McAfee; brothers, William R. Pierre, Jr. and Nelson Pierre, Sr. Relatives and friends of the family, priest and parishioners of St. Anthony Catholic Church are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 924 Monroe Street, Gretna, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm with Father Lanaux Rareshide, Celebrant. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment: Bayou Lacombe Cemetery, Lacombe, LA. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary