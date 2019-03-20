|
Emerson Whitfield Jr. departed this life on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center in Houston Texas. He was 69 years old and a native of New Orleans, LA until relocating to Houston following Hurricane Katrina. Son of the late Emerson Whitfield Sr. and Nellie Jenkins Whitfield. Devoted husband of Alice Nobles Whitfield. Father of Emerson Whitfield III. Stepfather of Reynard Nobles, Dionne Gary, Andrell Howard and the late Renette Nobles. Brother of the late Riley and Emmett Whitfield, Sandra Daisy Hagans and Yvonne Tate. He is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Orleans East Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 4500 Gawain Dr. New Orleans, LA 70127. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Pastor Stephen Brook host pastor. Pastor Sha'Teek Nobles of My Redeemer Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, La 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019