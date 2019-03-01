Emile A. Oustalet III, 64, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a native New Orleanian who loved traveling, golf, boating, the Stock Market, and anything that allowed him to spend time with his family. Emile worked most of his professional life in the marine coatings industry, initially at Products Research Services in Belle Chasse and then later as General Manager for Jotun Paints, Inc. and Coating Systems and Services. Emile is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Ann Junca Oustalet; his children, Brad Oustalet and Kristy Oustalet Duke (Dustin); and his two grandsons, Bryson Oustalet and Dylan Spiers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Emile Oustalet Jr.; and is survived by his brothers and sisters, Valerie Horton (Darrell), Melanie Hirschfeld, Denise Oustalet, Keith Oustalet, Ken Oustalet, Randy Oustalet (Barbara); and numerous nieces and nephews. Emile was a kind and generous man who was loved by all. He will be dearly missed. The family of Emile Oustalet wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to wonderful nurses and staff at The Sanctuary at Passages Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass, held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Home Away from Home (https://littlerockchurch.org) or to UAMS Myeloma Institute for Research and Therapy. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary