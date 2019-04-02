The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Emile Henry Farve, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Avondale, LA. Beloved husband of Claudia Butler Farve. Devoted father of Darren, Sr., Darrell, Sr. (Sharon), and Ginger Farve. Loving grandfather of Natasha Goodwin, Dennis, Claudia, Darrell, Jr., Darren Jr., Ronnesha, Christopher, Shamar, and Josslyn Farve. Son of the late Dennis Farve, Sr. and Elizabeth Bennett Farve. Brother of the late Evelyn Davis, Lucille Stevenson, Elizabeth Warren, Gladys Parker, Dennis Jr., and Anthony Favre. Emile is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE 6820 WESTBANK EXPREWWAY MARRERO, LA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Pastor Damian J. Brown, of Little Zion Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
