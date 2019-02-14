The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
For more information about
Emile Lacour
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Emile Lacour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emile Joseph Lacour Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emile Joseph Lacour Sr. Obituary
Emile Joseph Lacour, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Barataria, LA. Beloved husband of Gloria Petty Lacour. Loving father of Emile (Charvell) Lacour, Monica Lacour (Eric) Boutte, Keith Lacour, Kevin (Marjorie) Lacour, and Shelet Lacour (Sean) Hayes. Son of the late Henry Lacour and Mary Perrera Lacour. Brother of Catherine Lacour and the late Morris Arthur, Manual Arthur, Henry Lacour, Robert Lacour, Amelia Arthur and Rose Lacour Dantzler. Emile is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater St. John Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greater St. John Baptist Church, 2823A Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Harold Clark, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Greater St. John Baptist Church Cemetery-Barataria, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe Street, Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now