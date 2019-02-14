|
|
Emile Joseph Lacour, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Barataria, LA. Beloved husband of Gloria Petty Lacour. Loving father of Emile (Charvell) Lacour, Monica Lacour (Eric) Boutte, Keith Lacour, Kevin (Marjorie) Lacour, and Shelet Lacour (Sean) Hayes. Son of the late Henry Lacour and Mary Perrera Lacour. Brother of Catherine Lacour and the late Morris Arthur, Manual Arthur, Henry Lacour, Robert Lacour, Amelia Arthur and Rose Lacour Dantzler. Emile is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater St. John Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greater St. John Baptist Church, 2823A Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Harold Clark, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Greater St. John Baptist Church Cemetery-Barataria, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe Street, Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019