Emiliano Granado, age 88, died peacefully at his family on Friday, March 1st. He is survived by his wife, Martha Granado, Daughter, Vivian Granado, and Youngest Son Angel Granado; as well as 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Born in Santa Clara, Cuba, he arrived in New Orleans in 1970 with his wife and kids, working as a ship welder until retirement. After retiring, he never sat idle for too long, spending most of his retirement in his garage ensuring his house and cars were well maintained and solving any problems that arose with some wood and nails. He kept many pets throughout his life; even adopting a litter of stray kittens in the last years of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and eldest son, Sergio Granado. He will always be remembered as caring father, kind grandfather, and loving husband. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM.