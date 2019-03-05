|
|
Emily Guidry Sampey passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife of Floyd Sampey Sr. Mother of Floyd Sampey Jr. (Donnella), Chad Sampey (Julie), Kevin Sampey (Nicole) and the late Timmy Sampey (Tricia). Sister of Earline Bergeron, Eunice Bolotte, Geraldine Breaux, the late Annamae Bergeron, Dorina Walker, Eula, Earl, Eugene, Arthur, Wilbert and Jerry Guidry. Grandmother of Floyd III, Dustin, Amanda, Ashley, Brittany, Brad, Chad Jr., Courtney, Ashley, Kevin Jr. and Shea. Great-grandmother of Kyler, Kadence, Avery, Emma, Vivian and Brynlee. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10am to 3pm. A Funeral Mass will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019