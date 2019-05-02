Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williams Funeral Home 67525 Highway 41 Pearl River , LA 70452 (985)-863-5733 Send Flowers Obituary

Emily Thelma Dillon Hill, born September 19, 1922, passed away April 30, 2019 at 1:20 am in Lacombe, LA. She was married to William "Roy" Leroy Hill on September 21, 1940, and lived their life together in Tylertown, MS. Mrs. Hill was the daughter of the late Carl Columbus Dillon and Lillie Van Dora Ard Dillon. She leaves behind her daughter, Joann Hill Massie, her grandchildren Pamela Crain McLemore (Doug) and Kathleen Massie Curtis (Dana), great-grandchildren Rachael McLemore Koch (Mike), Christopher "Chris" McLemore, and Dana "Trey" Curtis, three great-great grandchildren, Jamie Ann McLemore, Kenadie Free, and Tyson McLemore, her siblings Preston Dillon and Hazel Jones, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, William Leroy Hill, her daughter, Undean Hill Crain, her parents Carl and Dora Dillon, and son in laws Clyde Crain, and Bill Massie. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Thelma's family would like to invite everyone to attend the Funeral Service at Star Hill Baptist Church in Franklinton (Warnerton), LA on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11 am with visitation from 10 am until service time, and interment to follow at Star Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Lavon Taylor to be officiating. D.T. Williams Funeral Home in Pearl River, LA in charge or arrangements.

