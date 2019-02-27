Emily Tramontana Sevin, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren on Monday, February 25, 2019. A New Orleans native, Emily was born on December 8, 1944 to the late Rosario and Theresa Griener Tramontana. She is survived by her loving spouse of 54 years, Jules August Sevin, Jr.; her daughters, Jan Sevin Perilloux and Jill Sevin Seward (late James Emile Seward); her son, Dr. Jay Anthony Sevin (Susan Lavie); her sister, Susan Tramontana Weeks; brother, Dr. Joseph Tramontana; her 8 grandchildren, Jacob, Cassidy, Blake, Jamie, Alli, Jaci, Jackson and Nola. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Pamela Tramontana Hickey and Terri Tramontana Roberts. Born in New Orleans, Emily graduated from the Academy of Holy Angels in 1962 and Hotel Dieu Nursing School in 1965. She continued to practice nursing and became the supervisor of the outpatient surgery unit at Hotel Dieu/University Hospital for 28 years. She touched the hearts and changed the lives of many through her constant dedication and love for her patients and staff. Emily was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and devoted her life to the Blessed Mother. She will be greatly missed by many, but her legacy and love will live on forever. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until Mass. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary