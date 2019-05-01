Emily Victor Sylva entered into eternal rest at her residence on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Emily retired with the New Orleans Public School System after 31 years of service. Beloved wife of the late Albert Sylva Jr. and Louis Harrison Jr. by first marriage. Devoted mother of Louis Jr. (Sheryl, Myron (Susie), Brian (Mary Elaine), and Jerome. Grandmother of Louis B. (Terrah), Neka (Frank), Jerome Jr., Meagan (Antoinette), Mia (Kris) Brianna, Mayah, Terrell, Maria and Melina. Great-grandmother of Jaida, Je'Rome, Justise, Demi, Kassidy, Leah, and Asha. Daughter of the late Albert Victor Sr. and Evelyn Mitchell Victor. Sister of Minerva Victor Simmons, Doretha Victor Willis, Amy Victor Celestan, Albert Victor Jr., and the late Bertrice Victor Richard, Ida Rene Victor Williams, and Melvin Victor. Sister-in-law of Eldridge Willis, Linda Victor, and the late Alden Simmons Sr., George Celestan, Lollice Richard Sr., and Joe Williams, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, pastors, officers, and members of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 922 Estalote St. Harvey, LA, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Louis Harrison III officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Christian Social Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019