On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Emly Jane Nelson, age 70, of Slidell, La. passed away. She was an LPN who loved her family and helping others. Ms. Nelson is survived by her children, Ed Nelson, Jr. (Rhonda), Philip Nelson (Patty) and Beth Nelson Ochoa, her grandchildren, Jonathan Andrew Nelson, Ezra and Oakley Nelson and Jason and Sadie Ochoa, her mother, Joan Hines and her brother, John Waguespack, (Glenda). She is preceded in death by her father, Cyril Waguespack, Jr., and her siblings, Cyril Waguespack, III and Marilyn Waguespack Lambert Bauer. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews and all who knew her. In her memory, the family is holding a private service at NOLA Lagniappe on May 26. D.T. Williams Funeral Home of Pearl River, La. in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 26, 2019