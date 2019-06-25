Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma “Ruth” Cox Estay. View Sign Service Information Falgout Funeral Home 3838 Louisiana 1 Raceland , LA 70394 (985)-537-5261 Send Flowers Obituary

Emma "Ruth" Cox Estay, a resident of Luling and previously Paradis, left this world on June 24th, 2019 at 75 years old. We are sure Ruth is smiling down at us, in a big comfy chair, while watching her favorite soap operas and TV programs ... we just hope they have QVC in Heaven. She could be described as a spunky socialite who liked to dabble at poker machines along the gulf coast with her loved ones. Ruth was born to the late David and Joy Chatham Cox in the city of New Orleans on October 7th, 1943. She is survived by her childhood love, James Estay Sr., of 60 years; her children James Estay Jr. (Denise), Bobbi Estay Schexnayder (Richard), Belinda Estay Chatman (Darwin), Wendy Estay Abate (Mark Sr.) and a son in law Glen Champion. She leaves behind an abundance of grandchildren; Cody Champion, Adrian Schexnayder, Troy Champion, James "Lil Jimmy" Andrew Estay, Brittany Estay Banks (Joseph), Percy Estay, Blair Schexnayder, Darwin "DJ" Chatman Jr., Ashley Estay Fonseca (Randy), Paige Abate, Cortney Abate Orgeron (Brayden), Mark Abate Jr., Hunter Chatman, Rileigh Chatman; 20 great-grandchildren and 12 siblings. Preceded in death by her brother, Dwayne "Mac" Cox and her daughters Gail Estay Champion and Cynthia Estay. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life and generations of family she and James created on Friday, June 28th at First Assembly of God in Des Allemands from 9:30 until 11:30 am. Ruth will be remembered as a sassy woman who stopped at nothing to make her loved ones laugh. May she Rest in Peace now. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at www.cancer.org.

