Emma Antonia Melgar passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 88. She was native of El Salvador, and a resident of Kenner, Louisiana. In 1981, she was one of the founding leaders of Ministerio Mensaje, representing El Salvador's Community and introducing New Orleans to the famous El Salvadorian Pupusas. She was very active in the Hispanic Community and St. Jerome Catholic Church. Emma loved to take care of children. One of her favorite past times was to watch Univision on T.V. On April 21, 1991 the Mensaje, awarded a certificate to Emma for performing a deeply moving task of love to God and neighbors by helping organize and bring to completion one of the great events in Louisiana: The Tenth Annual Spanish Festival! In 1993, she was fortunate to go to the Holy Land and Egypt with Father Pedro Nuñez and some of the members of Ministerio Mensaje and was awarded a certificate for her pilgrimage. She loved flowers, especially African Violets, where her collection reached over 93 plants. Beloved wife of Ovidio Antonio "Tony" Melgar. Loving mother of Emma Patricia Melgar Smith, Teresa Elizabeth "Betty" Melgar, Delia Carolina Melgar and Martha Evelyn Melgar. Grandmother of Erika Patricia Smith, Brent Raymond Smith, Daniel Jules "Danny" Fremin, III, Antonio Salvador "Tony" Macaluso and Nasheli Evelyn Macaluso. Great grandmother of Sofia Marie Macaluso. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Guillermo and Tomasa Margarita Calderon and several sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 2402 33rd St., Kenner from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery, New Orleans.