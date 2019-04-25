|
Emma Lee White, of River Ridge, LA entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the age of 73. She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter Denise Lang (William); one son Leandrew White (Chevelle); two grand-daughters Wyshunika White, Tussine Lang, Relluneka Cage, Deshana Brown, three grand-sons Leandrew White Jr., Reginald Edwards, Damien Ross, Jr.; five great-grandsons, Ki' Rell White, Torey Evans, Jr., Prince White, Legend Ivey, Cardell Davis III and one brother Harold White Jr. Emma is preceded in death by her parents Harold White Sr. and Fannie H. White, five siblings, one son and one grandson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Nineveh Baptist Church, 1009 Wilker Neal Avenue, Metairie, LA 70003, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 10:00 A.M. Interment, Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Please sign online guestbook at charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019