St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
Emma Prevost
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
Emma Rojas Prevost Obituary
Emma Rojas Prevost passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the cherished wife of the late Emile Prevost. Daughter of the late Marcel and Juanna Espinol Rojas. Sister of the late Elvia Beard and Laura Shelley. She is survived and fondly remembered by her niece, nephew, dear friends and especially Michele Geauthreaux and Catherine Pichon. Emma was born in Danli, Honduras and was a longtime resident of Arabi, LA where she was a respected member of the St. Bernard Parish Professional Women's Group for many years. She found pleasure in the details of everyday life and will be deeply missed by her family and by all those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, February 18th from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM, followed by a funeral service in Emma's memory beginning at 11:30 AM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
