Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmett J. Curry Jr.. View Sign

Emmett J. Curry Jr., 79, born September 6, 1939, a long-time resident of Avondale LA and Bay St. Louis MS, died peacefully at his home in Metairie LA surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was the son of the late Emmett J. Curry Sr. and the late Helen Marquez Curry and the brother of the late Mary Ellen (Minnie) Curry Lott. Beloved husband of Gayle Butler Curry, Father of Kim Fair (Emile), Becky Jemison (Mike), Greg Grassel (Liz), Bobby Curry (Lisa), Gwen Boyes (Tom), Kenny Curry (Allison), also survived by his sister-in-law Eleanor Dobrei (Jim), 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and close family friends. Emmett suffered a major stroke on August 28, 2008. His devoted and loving wife of almost 57 years never left his side. She exemplified the role of caretaker. A profound testament of true love. Special thank you to His Medical Team, Hospice Associates and the loving in home caregivers Dana & Daphne for doing an awesome job to make his life comfortable. Emmett donated his body to the Bureau of Anatomical Services (LSU School of Medicine). Family and friends are invited to attend a Catholic Memorial Mass at St. Ann Church and National Shrine 4940 Meadowdale St. Metairie LA 70006 (Corner of Transcontinental & Meadowdale) on Valentines Day Thursday February 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Emmett J. Curry to be made to ( Emmett J. Curry Jr., 79, born September 6, 1939, a long-time resident of Avondale LA and Bay St. Louis MS, died peacefully at his home in Metairie LA surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was the son of the late Emmett J. Curry Sr. and the late Helen Marquez Curry and the brother of the late Mary Ellen (Minnie) Curry Lott. Beloved husband of Gayle Butler Curry, Father of Kim Fair (Emile), Becky Jemison (Mike), Greg Grassel (Liz), Bobby Curry (Lisa), Gwen Boyes (Tom), Kenny Curry (Allison), also survived by his sister-in-law Eleanor Dobrei (Jim), 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and close family friends. Emmett suffered a major stroke on August 28, 2008. His devoted and loving wife of almost 57 years never left his side. She exemplified the role of caretaker. A profound testament of true love. Special thank you to His Medical Team, Hospice Associates and the loving in home caregivers Dana & Daphne for doing an awesome job to make his life comfortable. Emmett donated his body to the Bureau of Anatomical Services (LSU School of Medicine). Family and friends are invited to attend a Catholic Memorial Mass at St. Ann Church and National Shrine 4940 Meadowdale St. Metairie LA 70006 (Corner of Transcontinental & Meadowdale) on Valentines Day Thursday February 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Emmett J. Curry to be made to ( https://www.stjude.org ). Religious Service Information St Ann Church & Shrine

4920 Loveland St

Metairie, LA 70006

Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.