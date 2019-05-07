Enriqueta Erlanz Alecha passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 97, quietly and peacefully. She was born on November 14, 1921 in Burgui, a small Basque town in Spain's Pyrenees Mountains. Enriqueta, or "Enri," as she was known to those close to her, married Nicholas Alecha Gainza in 1946, and had a son, Francisco, in 1951. Enri moved to Havana, Cuba, with her husband and infant son in 1953 and emigrated to the United States in 1967. Mrs. Alecha was predeceased by her husband in 1984. Survivors include her son, Francisco Javier Alecha, a sister, Asuncion Erlanz , who lived with and cared for her, a host of loving nieces and nephews, and many dedicated caretakers who assisted Enri during the later years of her life. She was a dedicated Catholic and a parishioner at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Enri enjoyed reading, cooking large Spanish meals with her sister, and caring for her family. Visitation will take place at JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery #1, 5000 Canal Street. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 11, 2019