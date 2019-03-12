Eric Christopher Bergquist entered into eternal rest on March 10, 2019 at the age of 43. Eric was born on October 14, 1975 in Pine Bluff, AR to Ronald and Elizabeth Bergquist. He is preceded in death by his late father, Ronald Bergquist, maternal grandparents, Francis and Aurelia Cavanaugh, and paternal grandfather, Carl Takano. Eric is survived by his mother, Betty Cavanaugh Bergquist, and his sister, Ashleigh and her husband Nick Mauer. He will forever be known as "Unc" to his two nephews, Caden and Ashton Mauer. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Ruth Takano Sliger, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly. Eric shared a special bond with his cousin, Kimberly Ovelgonne. He attended Archbishop Rummel and Grace King high schools. Eric will be remembered by his loved ones for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his loyalty, and devotion to his family and friends. Visitation will be held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Metairie on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10am with a funeral Mass following at 11am. A private burial will take place at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.LeitzEaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary