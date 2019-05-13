A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Kentwood, LA. He was born May 22, 1995 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 23 years of age. He was a 2013 Graduate of Sumner High School. He is survived by father, John Carl Soileau; mother, Abbigail Hendrickson Soileau; sister, Allison R. Soileau; grandmother, Elsie Mae Soileau. Preceded in death by grandparents, John Maynard Soileau, Nelwyn Mae Hendrickson and George Cecil Hendrickson, Jr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019 . Interment East Fork Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. In lieu of flowers send donations to Suicide Prevention Hotline. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 16, 2019