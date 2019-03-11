Eric John Songy, born April 19, 1952, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2019 at the age of 66. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Iris Manning Songy and Kenneth Songy, and his brother, Richard Songy. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Gisclair Songy, his daughters Kasey Bealer (Jeffrey) and Kelly Nelson (James) and four grandchildren (Woodrow, Ruby, Asher & Angelle); one sister, Monica Trepagnier, and 4 brothers, Gary, Kenny, Kirk, and Daniel. Eric was a graduate of St. John Vianney Preparatory High School and Nichols State University. He also proudly attended Clemson University. During his career, Eric worked at Mississippi Chemical, Touro Infirmary, D.H. Holmes and Standard Coffee Service, where he retired as IT Director. He also worked as an independent IT consultant for many years. Eric was a proud resident of Algiers and diligently served his community for more than 30 years. Not only was he involved with his neighborhood and westbank community, but he also worked closely with city and civic leaders to bring our community back after Katrina. Eric was a former President of the Edna Karr PTO, Member of the Welcome Table New Orleans, Member of Algiers Police Advisory Committee (APAC), President of Bocage Civic Association and Chair of Algiers Neighborhood Presidents Council (ANPC). He was also involved with Algiers One, the Mayor's Neighborhood Summit, "New" Friends of Brechtel Park, NORDC Community Advisory Team, Mardi Gras Police Breakfast and the Association for Gifted and Talented Students (former member). Eric spearheaded the Fix My Streets campaign on the Westbank and worked closely with the 4th District Police Department and Brian Legarde from Project NOLA to help keep our community safe. He was very humble, but proud of these accomplishments. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at All Saints Catholic Church, 1343 Teche St., Algiers, LA on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10am. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening at Mothe Funeral Home, 1300 Vallette St., Algiers, LA on March 14, 2019 from 6pm until 9pm and will continue on Friday morning at All Saints Catholic Church from 8am until Mass time at 10am. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Eric asked that donations be made in his memory to All Saints Church in Algiers. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary