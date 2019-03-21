On Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:17 pm, God sent his angels to welcome his gracious son Eric O'Neal German to his final resting place. Eric O'Neal German was born on August 10, 1984 to Kim and James German. Sr. in Killeen, Texas. He was the third child out of five children. He migrated to New Orleans, LA with his mother where he resided until his death. Eric rededicated his life to Christ in his latter years. Oh, the joy it brought to his heart to talk about his new-found Lord and Savior. One of his favorite sayings was, "Now, that's not Godly." Eric's life was not elaborate but rather simple. However, he was charismatic with an innate gift of charm. He was a true 504 boy and life would owe him nothing. While 34 years of life seems like a short time, God saw it as enough time for Eric to love and be loved. The final act of Eric's love was demostrated through LOPA Donation Gift of Life. So think it not strange, that Eric departed this earthly life so sudden; That's his M.O. Everything with Eric was in the NOW! He leaves to cherish his life, love, and precious memories: his mother Kim Evans (Rudolph); his fiancée and devoted friend, Tyra Littlejohn; three children, Chaszion Davis, De'Quan German, and Paris German all of New Orleans, LA; his grandparents, Agnes and Curtis Clark of Simmesport, LA; four brothers, Shamichael Evans of New Orleans, LA, James German Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA, Bryan Sanford and Brandun Sanford of New Orleans, LA; one auntie, Evelyn Freiberg (John), two uncles, Tony Clark (Deidrea) and Alfred Clark (Sherice) all of New Orleans, LA; a host of relatives and friends from all walks of life including The New Orleans Mission. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 for 1:00 p.m. at First Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1228 Arts St., NOLA 70117. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Eugene M. Mitchell, officiating. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary