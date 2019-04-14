|
|
On April 12, 2019, a beloved soul, Erick Albert Lee Glazier, passed away at 9:05 pm. He was surrounded by his sister, Cynthia Louise Bahling and his lifelong friend and business partner, Kenneth J. Zibilich. He is survived by his parents, Donna L. Apolzon Glazier and Frederick L. Glazier; his sister, Cynthia; brother, Frederick L. Glazier III; and sister, Melissa Clark. He is also survived by William and Lois Zibilich and the Zibilich family. He will be dearly missed by numerous friends and those that were close to him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1 PM. Visitation will begin at 11 AM. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019