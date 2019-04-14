The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Erick Glazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erick Albert Lee Glazier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erick Albert Lee Glazier Obituary
On April 12, 2019, a beloved soul, Erick Albert Lee Glazier, passed away at 9:05 pm. He was surrounded by his sister, Cynthia Louise Bahling and his lifelong friend and business partner, Kenneth J. Zibilich. He is survived by his parents, Donna L. Apolzon Glazier and Frederick L. Glazier; his sister, Cynthia; brother, Frederick L. Glazier III; and sister, Melissa Clark. He is also survived by William and Lois Zibilich and the Zibilich family. He will be dearly missed by numerous friends and those that were close to him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1 PM. Visitation will begin at 11 AM. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now