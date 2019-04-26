Erik Thomas Samuel Kreppein, 63, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith Parson Kreppein. Father of K'Cee Kreppein Ortiz (Rafael); Ehren Kreppein King (Lee); Kire C. Kreppein and Stepson Brad A. D'Alfonso (Jessica). Son of the late Herbert C. Kreppein and June Rose Peters Kreppein. Brother of Areme Kreppein Marks (Carlos) and the late Herbert C. Kreppein, II. Also survived by his grandchildren, Jourdan, Kruz, Jordan, Jaylen, Collin, Austin, and Aubrey; and a nephew, Max Marks. A native of New Orleans and longtime resident of Slidell. He was a graduate of Brother Martin High School, Class of 1974; a member of Sons of American Legionaires at American Legion Post 374 on Carey Street, Slidell, LA. Erik began his career as a Volunteer Firefighter with the City of Slidell in the 1980's and in 1992 he was hired on fulltime with St. Tammany Fire District #1. He was trained and certified as a Firefighter I, II, III, pump operator, hazardous materials and Emergency Medical Responder. But his true passion was in the field of Fire Investigation and Inspection, which he became certified in by attending courses at L.S.U., University of Alabama, the National Fire Academy and the International Association of Fire Investigators. Erik was always comfortable working with the public, whether it be a building inspection explaining a code violation, building concern, a classroom full of children or a neighborhood gathering at a night out against crime event. Erik was passionate about and excelled at his job, receiving two Firefighter of the year awards, as well as several Community Service Awards, both here in Slidell and in many other areas of the country helping to rebuild after diasters and for his work with New York Says Thank You Organization. Erik was always a person who could be counted on to help those in need, he never needed prompting, he just said, "I'm in!!" Memorial Services will be held at Northshore Church, 310 Kensington Blvd, Slidell, LA, 70458, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. Rev. Larry McEwen, Fire Dept. Chaplain, officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday beginning at 9:30 A.M. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary