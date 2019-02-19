|
Erlene H. Lodriguss, a lifelong resident of Gretna, LA passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Lodriguss Sr. Mother of Arlyn L. Smith, Cheryl L. Bourgeois (Roland), Charles R. Lodriguss, Jr. (Cheryl Vicari) and Darlene L. Trombka. Daughter of the late Edna and Emil Hofmann. Sister of Erna Hoffman (Boots), and the late Elwyn Hofmann (Lori). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a devoted lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 620 Eliza St., Algiers, LA on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1pm. Visitation will be held at the church from 11am until 1pm. Interment, McDonoghville Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
