Ernestine Buras, a native of Houma, LA. and a resident of Bush, LA., passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 75. She is preceded in death by her husband Tracy Buras Sr. and survived by her beloved sons Tracy Jr. and Blaine, their wives Kelly and Tavia, her grandchildren Brianna and Blaine Jr., her brother Gary Rodriguez and sisters Patsy Morrarty and Marlene Gumpert. She lived a full life, loving gardening and helping at the local food bank. Per her request, no services will be held. Rather, she asked that family and friends plant flowers and/or donate to the local food bank in her memory. Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 22, 2019