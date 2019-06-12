On Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 8:20 pm Sister Ernestine Croom better known as "Teedi" to many, a retired Nurse was called to her Eternal Home in Heaven. She was a faithful and devoted member of Oakland Baptist Church for over 50 years where she served as a former choir member, Bible Class Member and Prayer Hour Service Member. She was employed at Home Instead Senior Home Health Care Service. Ernestine Croom is the beloved daughter of the late Elois Nash Harris and Frank Croom. Step daughter of the late Turner Harris Sr. Mother of the late Carol Lee Croom. Sister of Barbara Givens, Emma Lee Taylor and the late Cora Lee Croom. Aunt of Delicia Nicholson, Daralinda Paul, Dajuan Smith, Daijawine Harris, Darrell Smith, Irvin Session lll, A'Juan Paul, India Paul, Freddie Allen, Destoni Hurst and Keda Reed . God mother of Reginald and Michael "Mike Mike" Blair, Kendall and Charletha. Very close friend and cousin of Vanessa Jones. Special friend of Cherry and Louis Spiers. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and church members. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Oakland Baptist Church of Kenner, La. Pilgrim B.C., Kenner, La., Little Zion B.C. Kenner, La. New Birth B.C. Kenner, La. and all other neighboring churches, staff and employees of Home Instead Senior Health Care of Metairie, La., Jefferson Parish Public Schools and Job Corp of Airlines Hwy. are all invited to attend the Celebration of Life Funeral Service at Oakland Baptist Church 825 Reverend Richard Wilson Dr. (formerly 3rd St.) Kenner, La 70062 on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Charles Hurst Pastor and officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary