Ernestine J. Porter Davis passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the seasoned age of 84. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Jerry D. Davis, Sr.; loving mother of Rev. Jerry Davis (Deanka), Marian Davis Brown, Michael Davis, Pernell Davis and Amos Davis (Tasha). She is survived by 2 siblings, a younger brother, Willie Johnson (Claudette) and a baby sister, Barbara Johnson (Ed); brothers-in-law, Rev. Fred T. Porter (Yvonne), Rev. Sam Porter (Gloria) and Minister Forrest Porter (Shereen); sisters-in-law, Audrey Porter Henry and Hazel Porter. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a woman whose faith in Jesus Christ led her to serve the Baptist Church as pianist, choir director and a glorious singer of Christian hymns of praise and worship. Her voice, though missing here below, will be a welcome addition to the heavenly chorus of those believers who have preceded her in crossing over. Relatives and friends of the family, pastor, officers and members of New Testament Baptist Bible Center and Second Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, also members of National Baptist Congress of Christian Education and alumni of Union Baptist Theological Seminary are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Cypress Grove Baptist Church, 901 31st Street, Kenner, LA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor Jerry Davis, Jr., Officiant. Visitation will begin at 8:00 am. Interment: Restlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street, Gretna, LA 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary