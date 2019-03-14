Ernestine Saunders Lomax, affectionately known as "Mame" passed away peacefully on Monday March 11th, 2019 at Cyfair Medical Center, Houston TX, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 20, 1951 in New Orleans to the union of the late Shirley Saunders Stirgus and Sylvester Saunders Sr. Ernestine was a former member of Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church of New Orleans and current member of Mishpachah Teaching and Training Ministries of Houston TX. Ernestine was a lifelong cosmetologist, and former owner of Nu Image Beauty Salon. She was the former wife and Lifelong friend of Ralph Lomax Sr, Survived by Siblings Sylvester Saunders Jr of Oakland, CA, Kathleen Saunders Williams of New Orleans, Shelia (Michael) Benoit and Roy Stirgus. of Lafayette, LA. Beautiful Children: Donna (Randy) Whittington, Dana (Troy) Spencer, Deanna Saunders of Houston, TX and Darrin Smith Sr, of Dallas, TX 17 Grandchildren,14 Great-Grandchildren. Aunt Barbara Ann Hutchinson, niece Karen (Anthony) Pierce Sister Friends Cheryl Bell, Leona Demesme, Arthemese Melancon and Diana Rogers. Spiritual Daughter and the 5th D, Denise Harmon. Relatives and Lifelong friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Monday March 18, 2019 at The Church Without Walls 5725 Queenston Blvd, Houston, TX 77084. Visitation 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday March 19, 2019. Visitation Boyd Funeral Home 9:00-11:00 a.m Graveside Service and Interment @ 12:00 noon Carrollton Cemetery 1701 Hillary, New Orleans, LA Funeral Services. Entrusted (Texas) Lockwood Funeral Home: 9402 Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX 77016. New Orleans Boyd Funeral Home: 5001 Chef Mentuer Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary