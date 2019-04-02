|
Errol Anthony "Po Poppa" Diaz, Sr., an avid fisherman, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 71. He was a former employee of the V. A. Medical Center for over 20 years. Errol was the proud parent of three children: Errol A. Diaz Jr., Ashley Andrea Diaz, and Matthew Diaz. Errol is also survived by two grandchildren Kia and Ahjiah Diaz; siblings Iris Conerly, Henrietta Dobard, April Luke, Irvin Jr, Howard, and Vernon Diaz. He is preceded in death by his parents Cleopatra and Irvin Diaz, Sr., and his brother Gene Diaz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Errol Anthony Diaz, Sr., at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Chapel of Roses, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. Visitation begins at 11:00 A.M. Interment, Mt. Olivet, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online:wwwcharbonnetfuneral.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Funeral Directors (504-581-4411).
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019