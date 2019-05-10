|
Erskine Rockie Webster I peacefully passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Flowers Webster; father of Erskine Webster II, Osyria Webster, and Onyria Webster. He will be missed and loved by his 8 grandchildren, 11 brothers and sisters, cousins, friends, co-workers, and his community. Preceded in death by his parents, Conan Webster and Claudia Tatum, grandson Erskine Webster III, and brother Garner Ted Webster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 for 12 p.m. at Jefferson Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Avenue, Metairie, LA 70002. Please join the family to celebrate the life of Erskine. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Donavin D. Boyd and Linear Brooks Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 25, 2019