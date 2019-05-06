The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Erven Isreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erven "Irvin" Isreal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erven "Irvin" Isreal Obituary
Erven (Irvin) Isreal departed his life on Monday, April 29, 2019. Husband of the late Cynthia Isreal. Son of the late Nolan Isreal and Pearl Raymond. Grandson of the late Reynard and Delphne Raymond. Father of Joseph, Renee and April. Son-in-law of Ruth James. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Michael Mitchell, Jr., Darian West and Sammaira Solomon, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also the Original Young Men of Olympics Social Aid & Pleasure Club, the Original Wild Magnolia Indians, Local Unions and all other Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment Southeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery. TRADITIONAL JAZZ FUNERAL. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now