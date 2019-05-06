|
Erven (Irvin) Isreal departed his life on Monday, April 29, 2019. Husband of the late Cynthia Isreal. Son of the late Nolan Isreal and Pearl Raymond. Grandson of the late Reynard and Delphne Raymond. Father of Joseph, Renee and April. Son-in-law of Ruth James. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Michael Mitchell, Jr., Darian West and Sammaira Solomon, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also the Original Young Men of Olympics Social Aid & Pleasure Club, the Original Wild Magnolia Indians, Local Unions and all other Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment Southeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery. TRADITIONAL JAZZ FUNERAL. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019