Esco "Mr. Sco" Ratliff Sr. received his wings on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 82. He was a native of Tylertown, MS and a resident of Marrero, LA. Esco was a retired Entrepreneur. Beloved husband of Pearlie M. Ratliff. Devoted father of Retired First Sergeant Darren Ratcliff Sr., Carolyn R. Patterson, Escalina Ratliff, Aundreia McCadney, Esco Ratliff Jr., Redginald Ratliff, Raymond James and the late Katherine Fleming. Son of the late James and Martina Ratliff. Loving brother of Benton Ratliff, Maxine Bearden, and the late Edna Thomas, Bertha Peters, W. J. Ratliff, R. J. Ratliff, Jesse Ratliff, Lillie Belle Quinn, and Eddie W. Ratliff. Esco is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Rock of Ages Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; members of O. J. Dunn Masonic Lodge, Marrero Senior Center; employees of Jefferson Council on Aging, Guardian Angels Hospice, Jefferson Financial Credit Union, BRC Construction Group, and Hutco Inc. Federal Government Department of Defense are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 6533 Acre Rd. Marrero, LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Gilbert Barnes, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service at the above-named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019