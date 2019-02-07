Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eska Nelson Debose. View Sign

Eska Nelson Debose passed away at her residence in West Monroe on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. She was 80 years of age. Eska was married to Milton M. Debose, and the loving mother of Stanley Debose (Chanel), Julieanne Gomez (Steve), Chinester Smith (Warren), and Cherylenn D. Walker (Phillip). She is also survived by siblings Shedrick, Alvera, LaRue, Ann, and Martin Nelson, 9 grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, the late Ernest Mitchell, her parents, Van and Vera Eugene Nelson, Sisters Julia N. Freeman, Doris N. Ellis, and Lubertha N. Craig, and Brother Van Nelson, Jr. Relatives, friends, member of New Hope Baptist Church are invited to attend the Homegoing Service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Dyer Chapel Methodist Church, 112 Prune Street, West Monroe, Louisiana 71292. Visitation - 10:00 AM; Homegoing service – 11:00 AM.

