Eskerlean J. McKenzie was born to the union of the late Willis Jones Sr. and Katie Howard Jones on April 25, 1936 in Lake Providence, Louisiana. She was the seventh of fifteen children and was raised on her family's thirty-eight acre farm. She accepted Christ at the age of eleven years old and was baptized at New Morning Star Baptist Church in Lake Providence, Louisiana. After completing high school in Lake Providence, Louisiana, she moved to New Orleans and attended nursing school. Shortly thereafter, she was united in marriage with Charles McKenzie Sr. They were blessed with one daughter, Katie McKenzie Johnson and three sons; Charles McKenzie Jr., Harold McKenzie, and Larry McKenzie. Meanwhile, she pursued her passion of caring for people as she became a health care worker. She was assigned to work with seriously ill children in the Pediatric Ward of Charity Hospital. Later, she was assigned to work with critically ill patients in the Cancer Research Ward. After working for 25 years, she retired to care for her grandchildren while simultaneously working as a home health nurse. She was a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in New Orleans, LA for many years. After Hurricane Katrina, she relocated to Lake Providence, LA and then to Clinton, MS. A few years later, she became a member Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church of Clinton, MS. During her adult life, she served as a deaconess, mission member, and bible teacher. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She leaves, to cherish her memory, her children, Charles McKenzie Jr., Harold McKenzie (Joyce), Larry McKenzie, and Katie M. Johnson; nieces, Deloris J. Reed and Unapolise Brooks; stepson, Stanley McKenzie; siblings, Henry (Evone) Jones of Houston, TX, Rev. Charles Jones of Buffalo, NY, Edward (Joan) Jones of Massillon, OH Percy (Dorothy) Jones of Buffalo, NY Cleveland (Helen) Jones of Augusta, GA, Cora (Benjamin) Williams of North Pole, AK; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 35 nieces; 31 nephews, and 2 God-daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles McKenzie Sr.; siblings, Rose Rowan, Tommie Jones, Olliemease Jones , Rev. Willis Lee Jones , Dr. Young B. (Mac) Jones, Catherine Jones, James Jones, and Paul Jones. She further leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church family members. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on June 1, 2019, at 12 pm. A visitation will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park.