Essie Peter Boudreaux, Jr. passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Janet Gisclair Boudreaux for 44 years. Father of Glenn Boudreaux (Donna), Dana Boudreaux (the late Troy), Michael Boudreaux (Tina) and Tabitha Hollywood (Patrick). Son of the late Rosie Palamo Boudreaux and Essie Peter Boudreaux, Sr. Brother of Leah Romero, Salvador Boudreaux, and the late Laura Boudreaux. Grandfather of Ricky Boudreaux (Vanessa), Shelbie Boudreaux (Adam), Ryan Lacoste, Justin Lacoste, Josh Hollywood, Calissa Hollywood, April Dollette (Chris), and Gary Gros, Jr. (Whitney). Great grandfather of Selena Kanalos, Carmine Kanalos, Riley Boudreaux, Austin Duncan, Trey Breaux, Jade Angelle, Jacob Angelle, Haylee Gros, Khloe Gros, Kingston Hartmann, Kamden Gros and the late Gary Gros III. Also survived by nieces and nephews. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was a lifelong resident of Bridge City, LA. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of the Jefferson Parish School Board are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11am. Interment, Restlawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9am until 11am. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of the Oschner, Main Campus Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Oschner Multi-Organ Transplant.

